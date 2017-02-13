Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

February 13, 2017 Food & Drink

The Halal Guys opens on Freret Street 

By
Middle Eastern food chain The Halal Guys opened a location in Uptown (5001 Freret St., 504-533-9410; www.thehalalguys.com) Feb. 4.

  Halal Guys' brief menu features platters or pita sandwiches with chicken, gyro meat or falafel topped with hot sauce, creamy white sauce or both. Sides include hummus or tahini with pita bread, fries, and for dessert, there is baklava.

  The chain grew out of a group of street carts in New York City in the 1990s. The first New Orleans location opened last summer at 301 St. Charles Ave. in the CBD.

  The Freret Street location is open 10:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It is open 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

