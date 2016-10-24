The homecoming: Arcade Fire closes out Voodoo 2016 

Now 15 years old, the Montreal, Canada-spawned indie-rock sensations Arcade Fire long ago rode a wave of popularity to top billing status at major festivals and has sold millions of albums. While now operating more as a collective, Arcade Fire started simply, out of the artistic vision — as visual as it was musical — and friendship of lead singer, guitarist and songwriter Win Butler and Josh Deu. Now an art professor, Deu left the band two years into its meteoric rise, but not before serving as best man in Butler's 2003 marriage to multi-instrumentalist Regine Chassagne. Deu composed the "neighborhood" suite for 2004's break-through album Funeral, with songs bouncing to catchy, pop-laden hooks while drowning in emotionally urgent laments.

Such a deft mesh of life's light/dark duality continues to sustain the band's musical mission toward "nonstop evolution." This artistic growth extends from the simple brilliance of "Vampire/Forest Fire" (2003) to the all-encompassing expression of recent years, as shown in the 2015 feature film about the band, The Reflektor Tapes. In between those end points sits a girl, looking into the eyes of poster boys as they tell her, "Grab your mother's keys we're leaving" (from the title track of 2010's The Suburbs). Arcade Fire is here to stay.