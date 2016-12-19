The Much Factory is moving to the Lower Garden District 

Gentilly comfort food hub The Munch Factory (6325 Elysian Fields Ave., 504-324-5372; www.themunchfactory.net) is moving to bigger digs at 1901 Sophie Wright Place in the Lower Garden District next month.

"It's very exciting news," said owner Alexis Ruiz. "Gentilly is sad, and we're sad for leaving them ... but I think we're going to be able to expand our reach to so many people this way."

The Munch Factory opened six years ago and moved to its current location at 6325 Elysian Fields Ave. in 2012. The restaurant will serve its last meal there Dec. 24. Ruiz plans to open the new space in the second week of January.

The restaurant will take over the spot occupied by Cafe Roma, which moved to 1507 Magazine St.

At the new, much larger space, the Munch team will have double the kitchen space of its current location, which will allow the chef, Ruiz's husband Jordan, to expand the menu.

The Munch Factory will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and for brunch on Sundays.