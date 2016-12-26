Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

December 26, 2016 Music » Music Previews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

The Revivalists: a very good year 

The band closes out its biggest year yet at The Orpheum on New Year’s Eve

By
click to enlarge music_rec-1.jpg

Photo by Travis Shinn

The Revivalists

• Dec. 31

• 9 p.m. Saturday

• Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, (504) 274-4870; www.orpheumnola.com

Though most New Year's resolutions involve some betterment pledge, The Revivalists might decide not to tempt fate and just leave well enough alone. The New Orleans ensemble's banner 2016 hit its zenith with a Billboard No. 1 for "Wish I Knew You" (Adult Alternative, but hey, No. 1 is No. 1) in between a siege of daytime (Today) and late-night (Conan) talk shows. If a beaming Twitter pic with Ellen DeGeneres and a chart-topping single with 8 million Spotify streams is your baseline for success, you're setting yourself up for failure. But the band — a seven-piece led by Ohio-born soul man David Shaw, backed by a seamless team of Tulane and Loyola alumni (and musical Swiss Army Knife Michael Girardot on trumpet/keys/smiles) — is on a broader three-year streak: signing to Wind-up Records and breaking out nationally in 2013-14 before Men Amongst Mountains' blastoff in 2015. This New Year's Eve show caps a fall/winter tour modestly dubbed "Strangers in the Bright Lights," a title obviously chosen well before the hullabaloo began. They have a whole year to come up with something cockier. Tickets $39.50-$100.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More Music Previews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

Latest in Music Previews

More by Noah Bonaparte Pais

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    Dr. John & the Nite Trippers @ Tipitina's
    501 Napoleon Ave. http://www.tipitinas.com

    • Tue., Dec. 27, 9 p.m. and Wed., Dec. 28, 9 p.m.
    • 1 going/interested

  • Gambit Pick
    Clint Maedgen & Friends @ Chickie Wah Wah
    2828 Canal St. http://www.chickiewahwah.com

    • Thu., Dec. 29, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Galactic, Boyfriend @ Tipitina's
    501 Napoleon Ave. http://www.tipitinas.com

    • Sat., Dec. 31, 10 p.m.
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation