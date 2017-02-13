The Station opens in Mid-City 

The Station (4400 Bienville St., 504-319-4548; www.thestation.coffee), a cafe from husband-and-wife team Jonathan and Megan Walker, opened Feb. 8 in Mid-City.

The shop serves coffee and teas from Orleans Coffee and Birmingham, Alabama-based Revelator Coffee. Megan Walker, who was a longtime baker at Mid-City institution Angelo Brocato, is preparing all pastries and food in-house and Jonathan manages the front of the house.

Breakfast items include biscuits, English muffins, scones, bagels, croissants, savory and sweet puff pastry tarts, quiches and eggs baked in brioche. Lunch is served after 11 a.m. and features salads, meat pies and kolaches, including one filled with barbecued chicken and pickled cabbage, and one with ground beef, pork meatballs and tomato. Sausage rolls are stuffed with links from Chewy's Sausage Kitchen, Jonathan's brother's business in Lake Charles.

For dessert, there are cakes, cookies, puff pastry tarts and hand pies, including one filled with a bananas Foster medley and a strawberry, cream cheese and balsamic mix.

The cafe has indoor and outdoor seating, and a "take a book, leave a book," lending library stocked with books and games.

The Station is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will extend its hours after Carnival.