January 09, 2017 Events » Stage Previews and Reviews

Theater and comedy events in New Orleans this week (Jan. 10-16, 2017) 

White Rabbit Red Rabbit
Thu.-Fri. Jan. 12-27 | Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour's unique work explores isolation, censorship and manipulation in a work the actor sees for the first time on stage. Performers include Kathy Randels (Jan. 12) and Lisa D'Amour (Jan. 13). At 8 p.m. at St. Charles Avenue Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

You Don't Know the Half of It
Sun. Jan. 15 | Cecile Monteyne's comedy show, which joins actors working with a script and improvising comedians, celebrates its fifth anniversary. Contibutors include comedians Ian Hoch and Mike Spara, actor Michael Krikorian, writers Lisa D'Amour, Michael Aaron Santos and many others and there's music by You Don't Know the Band. At 7:30 p.m. at Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre.

