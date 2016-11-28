Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

November 28, 2016

Theater and comedy events in New Orleans this week (Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2016) 

The Lion in Winter
Thu.-Sun. Dec. 1-18 | Leslie Castay, Kevin Murphy and Alex Martinez Wallace star in James Goldman's Tony Award-winning drama about Henry II, who's plotting to sire a new heir behind his queen's back while his three sons vie to succeed him. At 8 p.m. at the Sanctuary Cultural Arts Center (2525 Burgundy St.).

John Cleese & Eric Idle
Sat. Dec. 3 | "It's their last chance to see these two old farts," Eric Idle recently told The Stranger. "'I saw them before they died' is actually, I think, the slogan of the show." The Monty Python alums and comedy legends talk, sing and perform new sketches in their absurd semi-retrospective "Together Again at Last... For the Very First Time" (actually the title of the show). At 8 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre.

