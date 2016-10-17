Theater and comedy events in New Orleans this week (Oct. 18-24, 2016) 

4000 Miles

Fri.-Sun. Oct. 20-Nov. 5 | Carol Sutton and James Bartelle star in the drama about an aimless young man who has just finished a cross-country bike trek reconnecting with his formerly rebellious grandmother in New York City. The NOLA Project presents the show at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Ashe Cultural Arts Center.

click to enlarge

Tig Notaro

Fri. Oct. 21 | The comedian's semi-autobiographical One Mississippi, about growing up on the Gulf Coast — she grew up in Pass Christian and counts a New Orleans mayor among her relatives — debuted online in September. In recent years, she beat breast cancer, married her partner Stephanie Allynne and had kids. At 9 p.m. at Joy Theater.