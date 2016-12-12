Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

December 12, 2016

Theater and comedy in New Orleans this week (Dec. 13-19, 2016) 

Gavin Creel
Thu. Dec. 15 | Gavin Creel won a best actor award for his role as Elder Price in the London production of The Book of Mormon. He's starred on Broadway in revivals of Hair and Thoroughly Modern Millie and is slated to join Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly! Creel sings and is interviewed by pianist Seth Rudetsky at 7:30 p.m. at NOCCA.

Hari Kondabolu
Sun. Dec. 18 | The comedian's 2016 album Mainstream American Comic explores race, identity and politics, going all-in for the knife-twisting discomfort. He also dragged Bobby Jindal on Twitter ("Bobby Jindal rooted for the iceberg in Titanic because it was white") with the hashtag #BobbyJindalSoWhite. Kondabolu performs at 8 p.m. (which is sold out) and 10:30 p.m. at Hi-Ho Lounge.

