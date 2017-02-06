Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

February 06, 2017 Events » Stage Previews and Reviews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Theater and dance events in New Orleans this week (Feb. 7-13, 2017) 

click to enlarge marigny_opera_ballet_-_art_of_jazz_-_gretchen_erickson_nutr.jpeg

The Art of Jazz
Thu.-Fri. & Sun. Feb. 9-10 & 12 | Marigny Opera Ballet presents a program of new works choreographed by Diogo de Lima, Nikki Hefko and Barbara Hayley to music composed and performed by Helen Gillet, Larry Sieberth and the instrumental music trio Nutria. At 8 p.m. at Marigny Opera House.

Sweeney Todd
Fri. & Sun. Feb. 10 & 12 | The New Orleans Opera Association presents native New Orleanians Greer Grimsley and Luretta Bybee as barber Sweeney Todd and baker Mrs. Lovett in Stephen Sondheim's dark musical about exacting vengeance in Victorian London. At 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of The Art Of Jazz, Sweeney Todd

More Stage Previews and Reviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in Stage Previews and Reviews

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    The Art of Jazz @ Marigny Opera House
    725 St. Ferdinand St. http://www.marignyoperahouse.org

    • Thu., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., Fri., Feb. 10, 8 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 12, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Jelly's Last Jam @ Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre
    616 St. Peter St. http://www.lepetittheatre.com

    • Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Sundays, 3 p.m. and Thu., Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 12

  • Gambit Pick
    Sweeney Todd @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
    1419 Basin St. http://www.mahaliajacksontheater.com

    • Fri., Feb. 10 and Sun., Feb. 12

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation