Theater and dance events in New Orleans this week (Feb. 7-13, 2017) 

The Art of Jazz

Thu.-Fri. & Sun. Feb. 9-10 & 12 | Marigny Opera Ballet presents a program of new works choreographed by Diogo de Lima, Nikki Hefko and Barbara Hayley to music composed and performed by Helen Gillet, Larry Sieberth and the instrumental music trio Nutria. At 8 p.m. at Marigny Opera House.

Sweeney Todd

Fri. & Sun. Feb. 10 & 12 | The New Orleans Opera Association presents native New Orleanians Greer Grimsley and Luretta Bybee as barber Sweeney Todd and baker Mrs. Lovett in Stephen Sondheim's dark musical about exacting vengeance in Victorian London. At 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts.