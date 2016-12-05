Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

December 05, 2016

Theater, art and comedy in New Orleans this week (Dec. 6-12, 2016) 

LUNA Fete
Wed.-Sat. Dec. 7-10 | The Arts Council of New Orleans' annual video and light projection project combines art and technology such as digital mapping to project large-scale images on notable buildings, plus other displays. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lafayette Square.

Notes of a Native Song
Fri.-Sat. Dec. 9-10 | Singer-songwriter Stew's bluesy song cycle is his reaction to James Baldwin's writing, specifically the writer's examinations of race and class. The band features collaborator Heidi Rodewald and the performance includes multimedia projections. At 7:30 p.m. at the Contemporary Arts Center.

Jim Jefferies
Sat. Dec. 10 | On his Freedumb Netflix special, Aussie comic Jim Jefferies had a good laugh at the crazy idea of electing Donald Trump president. His Twitter feed proves he's still getting his head around the election as his "Unusual Punishment Tour" comes to town. At 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Joy Theater.

