Theater events in New Orleans this week (Nov. 1-7, 2016) 

Varla Jean Merman: A Little White Music

Thu. & Sat. Nov. 3 & 5 | Varla Jean Merman goes honky-tonking in the American songbook and culls A.M. radio for this homage to whiteness. She's joined by Gerald Goode on piano. At 8 p.m. at Cafe Istanbul.

Bianca Del Rio

Fri. Nov. 4 | Winner of season six of RuPaul's Drag Race, New Orleans' Bianca Del Rio recently released her first feature film, Hurricane Bianca, about a teacher fired from a Texas high school for being gay, only to return in drag and exact vengance. At 8 p.m. at Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts.

Freud's Last Session

Fri.-Sun. Nov. 4-20 | On the day England entered World War II, psychoanalyst Dr. Sigmund Freud and writer and lay theologian C.S. Lewis challenge each other in a debate touching on love, sex and faith. At 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre.