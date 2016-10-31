Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 31, 2016 Events » Stage Previews and Reviews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Theater events in New Orleans this week (Nov. 1-7, 2016) 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAGNUS HASTINGS
  • Photo by Magnus Hastings

Varla Jean Merman: A Little White Music
Thu. & Sat. Nov. 3 & 5 | Varla Jean Merman goes honky-tonking in the American songbook and culls A.M. radio for this homage to whiteness. She's joined by Gerald Goode on piano. At 8 p.m. at Cafe Istanbul.

click to enlarge varlajeanmerman_a.little.white.music-press.jpg

Bianca Del Rio
Fri. Nov. 4 | Winner of season six of RuPaul's Drag Race, New Orleans' Bianca Del Rio recently released her first feature film, Hurricane Bianca, about a teacher fired from a Texas high school for being gay, only to return in drag and exact vengance. At 8 p.m. at Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts.

click to enlarge freud8.jpg

Freud's Last Session
Fri.-Sun. Nov. 4-20 | On the day England entered World War II, psychoanalyst Dr. Sigmund Freud and writer and lay theologian C.S. Lewis challenge each other in a debate touching on love, sex and faith. At 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Bianca Del Rio

More Stage Previews and Reviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in Stage Previews and Reviews

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    The Toxic Avenger @ The Theatre at St. Claude
    2240 St. Claude Ave. http://www.thetheatreatstclaude.com

    • Mon., Oct. 31, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    4000 Miles @ Ashe Cultural Arts Center
    1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. http://www.ashecac.org

    • Wednesdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m. Continues through Nov. 5

  • Gambit Pick
    Bianca Del Rio @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
    1419 Basin St. http://www.mahaliajacksontheater.com

    • Fri., Nov. 4

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    St. Claude Second Saturdays @ St. Claude Arts District
    2820 St. Claude Ave.

    • Second Saturday of every month
    • 4 going/interested
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation