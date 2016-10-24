Theater events in New Orleans this week (Oct. 25-31, 2016) 

click to enlarge

David Sedaris

Tue. Oct. 25 | Humorist David Sedaris' (Me Talk Pretty One Day, Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls) next book is Theft by Finding, based on the diary he has kept since 1977. Fans can hear his short works and observations at 7:30 p.m. at Orpheum Theater.

The Illusionists

Tue.-Sun. Oct. 25-30 | The touring version of the Broadway show features an array of contemporary magicians performing macabre stunts, escapes, illusions, crossbow shooting stunts, mind reading games and more. At Saenger Theatre.