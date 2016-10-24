Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 24, 2016 Events » Stage Previews and Reviews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Theater events in New Orleans this week (Oct. 25-31, 2016) 

click to enlarge david_sedaris3.jpg

David Sedaris
Tue. Oct. 25 | Humorist David Sedaris' (Me Talk Pretty One Day, Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls) next book is Theft by Finding, based on the diary he has kept since 1977. Fans can hear his short works and observations at 7:30 p.m. at Orpheum Theater.

click to enlarge andrew_wide.jpg

The Illusionists
Tue.-Sun. Oct. 25-30 | The touring version of the Broadway show features an array of contemporary magicians performing macabre stunts, escapes, illusions, crossbow shooting stunts, mind reading games and more. At Saenger Theatre.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of David Sedaris, The Illusionists

More Stage Previews and Reviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in Stage Previews and Reviews

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    David Sedaris @ The Orpheum Theater
    129 University Place http://www.orpheumnola.com

    • Tue., Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    The Illusionists @ Saenger Theatre
    1111 Canal St. http://www.saengernola.com

    • Oct. 25-30

  • Gambit Pick
    4000 Miles @ Ashe Cultural Arts Center
    1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. http://www.ashecac.org

    • Wednesdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 30, 2 p.m. Continues through Nov. 5

  • Gambit Pick
    The Toxic Avenger @ The Theatre at St. Claude
    2240 St. Claude Ave. http://www.thetheatreatstclaude.com

    • Thursdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sun., Oct. 30, 8 p.m. and Mon., Oct. 31, 8 p.m. Continues through Oct. 28

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation