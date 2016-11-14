Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

November 14, 2016

Theater, film and other events in New Orleans this week (Nov. 15-21, 2016) 

JUAREZ: A Documentary Mythology
Fri.-Sat. Nov. 18-19 | Theater Mitu's multimedia dramatic piece is based on interviews with natives of the Mexican city across the border from El Paso, Texas. Drug trade made Juarez the "murder capitol of the world," but it's a complex city torn between its traditions and changes brought on by globalization. At 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the CAC.

Lady Bunny in Trans Jester
Sat. Nov. 19 | Performers Lady Bunny and RuPaul became friends in Atlanta's drag scene in the early '80s before both moved to New York. Lady Bunny's Trans Jester show — an irreverent mix of song parodies, lip-synching and sordid humor — has been a recent fixture at The Stonewall Inn, the New York bar where the gay rights movement began. At 8 p.m. at Cafe Istanbul.

New Orleans Comics & Zine Festival
Sat.-Sun. Nov. 19-20 | Now in its third year, the festival spreads over two days and dozens of independent comics and 'zines, small press publishers and printmakers. NOCAZ also releases a youth anthology, hosts a performance from Lucky Lou, and offers food, workshops and more. At 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the New Orleans Public Library Main Branch.

Stop Making Sense
Sat. Nov. 19 | Film collective Shotgun Cinema screens Jonathan Demme's 1984 Talking Heads concert film. Wear a big suit. There won't be any chairs. This must be the place. At 9 p.m. at Urban South Brewery.

