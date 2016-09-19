Three Muses expands Uptown with Maple Street spot 

Almost six years after opening on Frenchmen Street, the restaurant and music hub Three Muses (536 Frenchmen St., 504-252-4801; www.3musesnola.com) is expanding to Uptown.

Chef Daniel Esses, mixologist Kimberly Patton-Bragg and singer Sophie Lee opened Three Muses Maple (7537 Maple St., 504-510-2749; www.facebook.com/threemusesmaple) last weekend.

The Marigny spot is known for cocktails, an eclectic and international food menu and live music. The second location is larger — with 70 seats — but will seek to replicate that model.

"The Uptown concept is a little heavier on dining," Esses says. "There will still be nightly music and no cover.

"We're expecting people who never came down to Frenchmen Street ... but we're also expecting some people who used to come down to Frenchmen and don't want to deal with that anymore," Esses adds.

"Frenchmen has become a lot more tourist based. We want to be able to serve the locals as well. When we first opened (on Frenchmen St.), that's what we were," he says.

Food is under the helm of chef Marcus Woodham, who previously cooked at Tujague's, Tivoli & Lee and Patois. The menu draws from a number of international influences and includes meat, seafood, pasta and vegetarian items. There are lamb sliders with herbed goat cheese and tomato chutney; "steak and cake" featuring hanger steak, a crab cake and bearnaise; a bulgogi rice bowl with rib-eye steak, spinach, kimchi and a fried yard egg; and a selection of cheese and charcuterie. Pastas, which use Esses' local pasta brand, include rigatoni with lamb and cippolini onions, linguine with caponata, herbs and Parmesan, and saffron gnocchietti featuring Gulf fish, pinkeye peas, arugula and caper pistou, and citrus and baby green salad. Some dishes will be offered family style.

Three Muses Maple is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.