Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down 

The Algiers Regional Library celebrates its 50th anniversary this month. The library opened in 1965 and sustained roof damage during Hurricane Katrina and the 2005 floods. Following a $9.2 million renovation and rebuild, the library reopened in 2012.

The Amistad Research Center also celebrates its 50th anniversary this month. The center was established in 1966 at Dillard University to document the Civil Rights Movement. It also houses archives documenting the history of slavery and African-American arts and culture. The center is now housed at Tulane University at Tilton Hall.

Lester Mornay pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Aug. 31 for his role in a bribery scheme for then-Orleans Parish School Board member Ira Thomas, who ran for Orleans Parish Sheriff in 2014. An informant sought a janitorial contract in exchange for a $5,000 bribe. Thomas pleaded guilty in 2015. Mornay faces up to five years in prison.