Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

September 12, 2016 News » Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down 

thumbs_up.jpg

The Algiers Regional Library celebrates its 50th anniversary this month. The library opened in 1965 and sustained roof damage during Hurricane Katrina and the 2005 floods. Following a $9.2 million renovation and rebuild, the library reopened in 2012.

thumbs_up.jpg

The Amistad Research Center also celebrates its 50th anniversary this month. The center was established in 1966 at Dillard University to document the Civil Rights Movement. It also houses archives documenting the history of slavery and African-American arts and culture. The center is now housed at Tulane University at Tilton Hall.

thumbs_down.jpg

Lester Mornay pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Aug. 31 for his role in a bribery scheme for then-Orleans Parish School Board member Ira Thomas, who ran for Orleans Parish Sheriff in 2014. An informant sought a janitorial contract in exchange for a $5,000 bribe. Thomas pleaded guilty in 2015. Mornay faces up to five years in prison.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

More Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    St. Claude Second Saturdays @ St. Claude Arts District
    2820 St. Claude Ave.

    • Second Saturday of every month
    • 4 going/interested
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation