Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down 

Sarah Gray

an assistant profes-sor of psychology at Tulane University, was awarded a NARSAD Young Investigator Grant through the Brain and Behavior Re-search Foundation. The two-year, $70,000 grant will fund the study of the development of children who have been exposed to trauma.

The Louisiana Contractors' Educational Trust Fund

donated $100,000 to the University of New Orleans College of Engineering. The donation will support lab equipment and scholarships. The fund is set up by the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors and is supported by fines and penalties collected from contractor licensing law violations.

Troy Brown

the Democratic state senator from Geismar, pleaded no contest in Orleans Criminal District Court Sept. 14 to punching his longtime girlfriend in the face in 2015. Brown faces similar charges in another case for allegedly biting his wife in July. Brown has refused to step down from his Senate seat, despite repeated calls to do so — including from Gov. John Bel Edwards.