Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down 

Joy and Boysie Bollinger gave the Audubon Zoo the largest individual donation in the zoo's history. Their $5 million gift will fund a new lion habitat set to open in 2018. While lions were a fixture at Audubon Zoo for decades, the zoo has been without one for three years. The new habitat is expected to have one male lion and two or three females.

Friends of the Jefferson Public Library, an independent, nonprofit group of volunteers, recently presented the library with a $100,000 check to be used for library services. In its 30 years of existence, Friends has raised $1.5 million for the library. Its next fundraiser is the Big Book Sale at Pontchartrain Center in Kenner Oct. 13-16.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame nominated former New Orleans Saint Darren Sharper for its 2017 Hall of Fame class. Sharper, of course, is serving a 18-year sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting several women. An NFL spokesman stressed that Hall of Fame nominations are strictly for on-the-field talent rather than off-the-field character, but including Sharper on any Hall of Fame list disgraces the NFL.