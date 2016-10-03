Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down 

Troy 'Trombone Shorty' Andrews was named a recipient of a Heinz Award for Arts and Humanities from the Heinz Family Foundation. Andrews is among five 2016 recipients, including Hal Harvey, Nadine Burke Harris, Michelle Alexander and Matt Mullenweg. The award includes a $250,000 prize. The award recognizes Andrews' work with the Trombone Shorty Foundation and Trombone Shorty Music Academy.

Ralph Brennan will receive the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience's 2016 Ella Brennan Lifetime Achievement in Hospitality Award on Oct. 6. The Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group includes Brennan's, Cafe B, Cafe NOMA, Heritage Grill, Napoleon House, Red Fish Grill and Ralph's on the Park, among others. Past recipients of the award include Paul Prudhomme, Leah Chase and Drago and Klara Cvitanovich.

Jeff Landry, Louisiana Attorney General, again slammed New Orleans in front of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee as a "sanctuary city" following an August bus crash that killed two people. The driver was Honduran and the crash was in LaPlace, not New Orleans. Mayor Mitch Landrieu's Director of Communications Tyronne Walker said in a statement, "This waste of public time and money by Attorney General Landry to put on a political show in Washington, D.C. is shameful."