Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 10, 2016 News » Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down 

thumbs_up.jpg

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer,
the 18th annual American Cancer Society walk held Oct. 1 at Champions Square, included more than 6,500 participants and raised $210,000 to fund breast cancer research, education and patient support. Since 1991, more than 12 million walk supporters have helped raise more than $750 million.

thumbs_up.jpg

The Jazz Foundation of America
announced a $1 million fund for Louisiana musicians affected by the August flood. The fund will provide financial, medical, housing, legal and mortgage assistance. JFA's 15th Annual "A Great Night in Harlem" benefit at New York City's Apollo Theater on Oct. 27 will honor Dr. John, with a performance by Jon Batiste and many others.

thumbs_down.jpg

Mike Yenni,
Jefferson Parish president, admitted to sending "improper texts" — in which he sexted with a 17-year-old high school student — a week after WWL-TV reported that the FBI was looking into it. Yenni said he had not "abused or misused" his powers as a public official, and he refuses to resign, despite calls from Jefferson Parish Council members.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    St. Claude Second Saturdays @ St. Claude Arts District
    2820 St. Claude Ave.

    • Second Saturday of every month
    • 4 going/interested
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation