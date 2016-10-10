Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down 

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer,

the 18th annual American Cancer Society walk held Oct. 1 at Champions Square, included more than 6,500 participants and raised $210,000 to fund breast cancer research, education and patient support. Since 1991, more than 12 million walk supporters have helped raise more than $750 million.

The Jazz Foundation of America

announced a $1 million fund for Louisiana musicians affected by the August flood. The fund will provide financial, medical, housing, legal and mortgage assistance. JFA's 15th Annual "A Great Night in Harlem" benefit at New York City's Apollo Theater on Oct. 27 will honor Dr. John, with a performance by Jon Batiste and many others.

Mike Yenni,

Jefferson Parish president, admitted to sending "improper texts" — in which he sexted with a 17-year-old high school student — a week after WWL-TV reported that the FBI was looking into it. Yenni said he had not "abused or misused" his powers as a public official, and he refuses to resign, despite calls from Jefferson Parish Council members.