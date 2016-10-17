Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down 

Lil Wayne donated skate ramps and equipment to Parisite Skate Park in Gentilly. Wayne and California skate company OC Ramps gave the equipment to the park following a pop-up skate park at Champions Square during August's Lil Weezyana Festival. Parisite opened in 2013.

Christina Vella received the 2016 Louisiana Writer Award from the state library's Louisiana Center for the Book. Vella is the author of Intimate Enemies: The Two Worlds of the Baroness de Pontalba, among other works. She'll receive the award at the 2016 Louisiana Book Festival in Baton Rouge Oct. 29.

Mike Yenni, president of Jefferson Parish, continues to ignore calls to step down following a sexting scandal between Yenni and a then-17-year-old high school student. Yenni's refusals follow calls to resign from the Westwego, Gretna and Jefferson Parish councils, as well as Jefferson Parish's assessor, clerk of court, coroner and sheriff, and three Kenner City Council members. He also has been banned from all public and Catholic schools in Jefferson.