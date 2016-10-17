Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 17, 2016 News » Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down 

thumbs_up.jpg

Lil Wayne donated skate ramps and equipment to Parisite Skate Park in Gentilly. Wayne and California skate company OC Ramps gave the equipment to the park following a pop-up skate park at Champions Square during August's Lil Weezyana Festival. Parisite opened in 2013.

thumbs_up.jpg

Christina Vella received the 2016 Louisiana Writer Award from the state library's Louisiana Center for the Book. Vella is the author of Intimate Enemies: The Two Worlds of the Baroness de Pontalba, among other works. She'll receive the award at the 2016 Louisiana Book Festival in Baton Rouge Oct. 29.

thumbs_down.jpg

Mike Yenni, president of Jefferson Parish, continues to ignore calls to step down following a sexting scandal between Yenni and a then-17-year-old high school student. Yenni's refusals follow calls to resign from the Westwego, Gretna and Jefferson Parish councils, as well as Jefferson Parish's assessor, clerk of court, coroner and sheriff, and three Kenner City Council members. He also has been banned from all public and Catholic schools in Jefferson.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    St. Claude Second Saturdays @ St. Claude Arts District
    2820 St. Claude Ave.

    • Second Saturday of every month
    • 4 going/interested
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation