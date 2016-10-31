Thumbs Up/ Thumbs Down 

Charmaine Caccioppi,

Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of the United Way of Southeast Louisiana, was appointed to chair the Louisiana Women's Policy and Research Commission. Caccioppi has been at the forefront of local and statewide efforts to better address issues affecting women and children for many years. The commission, appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, studies the state of women and employment, health, safety and economics.

The New Orleans Museum of Art

was awarded a $400,000 grant by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to support two curatorial fellowships in photography and modern and contemporary art. The fellows also will work with the museum staff on programming and "interpretive experiences" to connect visitors with scholarly material.

New Orleans' criminal justice system

failed to protect 15- year-old Jaquin Thomas, who killed himself while in custody at Orleans Parish Prison Oct. 17. Jail officials told the New Orleans City Council Oct. 25 that Thomas was beaten by inmates and waited several weeks in the adult jail for what should have been a routine bond hearing. (The law requires that defendants appear before a judge within 72 hours of arrest.)