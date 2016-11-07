Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down 

'Up on the Roof,'

the 10th annual event supporting the East Jefferson General Hospital Foundation, raised nearly $150,000 last month. More than 1,000 people attended the event, which has raised nearly $1 million over the last decade. Since 2012, the foun-dation's Inspire Grant Program has invested more than $1 million supporting patient care projects.

Michael Harrison,

superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department, was named a New Orleans Family Justice Center (NOFJC) Champion by the group last month. The victim advocacy group offers resources and support to survivors of domestic and family-level violence and sexual assault. NOPD moved its Special Victims Section into the NOFJC office last year.

Caroline Fayard

continued to run misleading attack ads falsely linking her main Democratic U.S. Senate opponent Foster Campbell to white supremacist David Duke. The ad takes a brief Campbell quote far out of context to claim he "sided with David Duke," the neo-Nazi and former Ku Klux Klan leader who is running as a Republican in the same race.