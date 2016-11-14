Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

November 14, 2016 News » Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down 

Community Coffee
donated 10 percent of its proceeds from its Crescent City Blend coffee to the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana. The company donated nearly $5,000 to the nonpartisan organization, the oldest running group supporting coastal restoration efforts. The group was founded in 1988 and is made up of community members, lawyers, scientists, coastal workers and members of faith-based groups.

Tyrann Mathieu,
former LSU corner-back, aka "the Honey Badger," donated $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation to benefit LSU's Football Operations Center. Mathieu — who was drafted by the NFL's Arizona Cardinals in 2013 following his 2011 dismissal from LSU — said "all the things they did for me to try and help me off the football field, just wanted to reach back out to them."

St. Bernard Hospital Service District and Foundation,
the hospital district and foundation running the parish hospital network, spent nearly $100,000 on parties, events and gifts, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor in a report released Nov. 7. The report also notes that receipts were not provided for 22 of the 98 purchases and questions $1.4 million payments made to consultants Executive Resources LLC after its contract with the hospital had expired.

