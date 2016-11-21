Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

November 21, 2016 News » Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down 

thumbs_up.jpg

Leora Madden, Andreanecia Morris and Keith Twitchell were named 2016 Urban Heroes by New Orleans environmental organization the Urban Conservancy. The awards, in partnership with Stay Local, honored Madden, owner of Pearl Wine Co.; Morris, executive director of HousingNOLA; and Twitchell, president of Committee for a Better New Orleans. The 2016 Above and Beyond award went to Phyllis Cassidy, founder of the Good Work Network.

thumbs_up.jpg

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation awarded more than $700,000 in grants to 254 individuals and organizations. The foundation awarded grants in four categories: in-school education programs in music, arts and culture; after-school and summer school programs; festivals, concerts and performing arts events; and documentation and preservation.

[image-21]

The Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries misspent millions of dollars earmarked for fish testing in the wake of the Gulf oil disaster, according to a November report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. The report concluded that the department used federal grant funds for cameras, iPads, a boat, a plane and other equipment, and didn't keep track of many items (which now are missing). Department Secretary Charlie Melancon, who recently took over the department,said he was disturbed by the findings and that the department is conducting an internal review.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    St. Claude Second Saturdays @ St. Claude Arts District
    2820 St. Claude Ave.

    • Second Saturday of every month
    • 4 going/interested
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation