November 28, 2016 News » Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down 

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration provided $325,000 in funding to the 22nd Judicial District Court drug treatment program in Covington. The federal grants provide three years of funding to expand abuse treatment in adult and family drug courts and Tribal Healing to Wellness courts.

Susan Brennan, founder of the Lower Garden District soundstage Second Line Stages, was named the recipient of the Iris Award from the Women in Film & Television Louisiana chapter. Brennan also serves on the boards of the New Orleans Arts Council and New Orleans Film Society.

The 2010 BP oil disaster dramatically accelerated wetlands erosion in Louisiana, according to a November report from the U.S. Geological Survey and NASA. Using airborne mapping, researchers found that "the length of shoreline that receded more than 13 feet a year quadrupled" compared to 2009.

