Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down 

Roman Harper was nominated by the New Orleans Saints for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Nominees — one from each of the 32 NFL teams — are awarded $50,000 to be donated to the charity of their choice. Three finalists will receive $125,000 to be donated, and the winner will receive a total of $500,000 to be donated. Finalists are announced in January. The award winner is announced Feb. 4.

Louisiana recording artists racked up several Grammy Award nominations for the 59th annual ceremony. Barry Jean Ancelet and Sam Broussard and Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars earned nominations for Best Regional Roots Album. Romero was nominated for Best American Roots Song. Kenny Neal was nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album. The Branford Marsalis Quartet was nominated for Best Jazz Vocal Album. New Orleans resident Solange earned a nomination for Best R&B Performance.

Tower Loan in Lake Charles violated the Civil Rights Act when the company discriminated against transgender employee Tristan Broussard in 2013, according to a November ruling in U.S. District Court. According to the ruling, Broussard endured an "intolerable and illegal employment requirement imposed by the corporate office – that he act and dress only as a female pursuant to [the company's] personnel policies."