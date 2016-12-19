Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

December 19, 2016

Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down 

Keith Hart, music director at KIPP College Prep, was named one of 10 finalists for the Music Educator Award by the Recording Academy and the Grammy Foundation. Hart previously received KIPP's Excellence in Teaching award, among other honors. He was selected among 3,000 educators who entered the awards this year.

Mary Matalin was named People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' 2016 Person of the Year for her work helping to defeat "ag-gag" legislation that would punish whistleblowers to animal abuse in factory farms and other food safety violations. Matalin appeared in an ad campaign opposing the legislation, which has been defeated in 11 states.

Louisiana ranks fourth among U.S. states with the highest income inequality among residents, according to a December report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Incomes grew by more than 80 percent for the top 1 percent of households over the last three decades, and by only 5 percent for the remaining 99 percent.

