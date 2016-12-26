Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

December 26, 2016

Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down 

Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts served 1,000 meals and delivered toys to families in need at the New Orleans Mission Dec. 20. The restaurant group, which includes Broussard's, The Bom-bay Club, Kingfish, Royal House Oyster Bar and others, has served more than 8,000 such meals since 2014.

The Greater New Orleans Foundation awarded $771,500 in grant funding to 50 New Orleans-area organizations, span-ning arts and culture, education, health care, social services and youth development. Since 2009, the foundation's IMPACT Program has granted more than $7 million to more than 150 nonprofits.

Tulane University erroneously sent emails to 130 college applicants on Dec. 14 welcoming them to campus and giving them Tulane email accounts and passwords — which worked. The university subsequently said Tulane Technology Services "inadvertently sent a notification" to prospective students, adding, "Tulane deeply regrets the confusion, anger, disappointment and frustration caused by this error."

