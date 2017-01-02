Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

January 02, 2017 News » Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down 

thumbs_up.jpg

Nicolas Bazan has been appointed a Foreign Adjunct Professor of Neuro-science in the Depart-ment of Neurobiology, Care Sciences and Society at Sweden's Karolinska Institutet. The LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans professor's work has focused on neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

thumbs_up.jpg

The Tipitina's Foundation delivered more than $40,000 worth of instruments to students of The Roots of Music program, including sousaphones, baritone horns, clarinets, flutes, mellophones and trumpets. Rebirth Brass Band drummer Derrick Tabb and Allison Rein-hardt founded The Roots of Music in 2007 to provide year-round music education to children from low-income families.

thumbs_down.jpg

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office and the Ville Platte Police Department demonstrated a "disturbing pattern" of detaining people without probable cause in violation of the Fourth Amendment. A December report from the U.S. Department of Justice found that law enforcement in the parish made more than 200 unlawful holdings and 900 unconstitutional arrests between 2012 and 2014.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    St. Claude Second Saturdays @ St. Claude Arts District
    2820 St. Claude Ave.

    • Second Saturday of every month
    • 4 going/interested
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation