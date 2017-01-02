Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down 

Nicolas Bazan has been appointed a Foreign Adjunct Professor of Neuro-science in the Depart-ment of Neurobiology, Care Sciences and Society at Sweden's Karolinska Institutet. The LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans professor's work has focused on neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

The Tipitina's Foundation delivered more than $40,000 worth of instruments to students of The Roots of Music program, including sousaphones, baritone horns, clarinets, flutes, mellophones and trumpets. Rebirth Brass Band drummer Derrick Tabb and Allison Rein-hardt founded The Roots of Music in 2007 to provide year-round music education to children from low-income families.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office and the Ville Platte Police Department demonstrated a "disturbing pattern" of detaining people without probable cause in violation of the Fourth Amendment. A December report from the U.S. Department of Justice found that law enforcement in the parish made more than 200 unlawful holdings and 900 unconstitutional arrests between 2012 and 2014.