January 16, 2017 News » Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down 

Dots Diner
restaurants raised more than $34,485 and collected hundreds of pounds of pet food since 2010 to benefit the Humane Society of Louisiana. In December, the restaurants raised more than $1,385 and collected pet food following devastating floods in August.

The Teddy Bear Drive, created by the New Orleans Police Department, Arnaud's Restaurant and the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation, collected more than 1,500 stuffed animals for its third annual event. The toys will be distributed throughout NOPD districts and in Baton Rouge.

Kenny Knight,
a longtime adviser to white supremacist David Duke, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Jan. 5 to running a "pill mill" from a cash-only clinic in New Orleans East. Knight faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

