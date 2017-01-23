Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

January 23, 2017 News » Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down 

Brice Brown,
head football coach at Edna Karr High School, was selected as the New Orleans Saints' nominee for the national Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award. The school's team won the 2016 4A State Championship title. The national award winner will be named Jan. 29.

Chris W. Suprenant,
associate professor of philosophy at the University of New Orleans and director of the Alexis de Tocqueville Project, received a $45,000 grant from the Institute for Humane Studies to support free speech programming. The grant will focus on free speech issues on college campuses.

The New Orleans Police Department's
hiring process is "not designed" to ensure the NOPD's Academy accepts candidates that meet the needs of a modern police department, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Justice consent decree monitor. The report found flaws in the NOPD's background check process and more. Deputy Chief of Staff Jonathan Wisbey, who oversees the hiring process, announced his resignation — though NOPD says his departure is unrelated to the report.

