Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down 

Metropolitan Human Services District will receive a $3 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for treatment services for prescription drug and opioid users over the next three years. The legislatively created district oversees publicly funded, community-based mental health care and substance abuse treatment.

The National Automobile Dealers Association donated $50,000 to the Emeril Lagasse Foundation at the association's January 2017 conference in New Orleans. The association previously has supported Second Harvest Food Bank, Lusher Charter School and hurricane and flood relief efforts.

Calder Hebert, St. Martinville Police Chief, ignited a national media firestorm after telling reporters that Louisiana's recent "Blue Lives Matter" law — which adds police as a protected class under the state's hate crime statute — means resisting arrest would be considered a hate crime. Gov. John Bel Edwards' spokesman Richard Carbo clarified that Hebert's reading of the law was "not accurate."