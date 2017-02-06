Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

February 06, 2017 News » Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down 

Garrett Bradley, a New Orleans filmmaker, won the Sundance Film Festival's jury award in the nonfiction shorts category for Alone, a 13-minute film about the impact of mass incarceration on African-American families. Alone was among 68 shorts accepted into the 2017 festival. Bradley is a digital filmmaking instructor at Loyola University New Orleans.

Krewe de Lune raised $8,000 for the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana at the krewe's 2017 Lunar Lagniappe benefit Jan. 26. The space-themed Carnival krewe's annual event benefited the Youth Empowerment Project in 2016. The krewe rolls in Pygmalion and Nyx parades.

Louisiana received a failing grade for its tobacco control programs from the American Lung Association's 2017 State of Tobacco Control report. The report found that nearly 22 percent of Louisiana adults smoke, with $1.89 billion spent in annual health care costs directly caused by smoking. The association urges elected officials to ban smoking in all bars and casinos and maintain smoking cessation funding.

