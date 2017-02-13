Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down 

Delware North donated $30,000 to the Jazz and Heritage Foundation to support its Heritage School of Music. The donation from the food service company, working with the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, will support students performing at the airport's new terminal. The school was founded in 1990 and offers free music education.

John Espenan was awarded the Mildred Wild Volunteer Award by the YMCA of Greater New Orleans. Espenan volunteered with the Belle Chasse YMCA and helped build a walking path and playground. Founded in 1852, YMCA of Greater New Orleans serves 42,000 people annually.

The Advocate ran an editorial Feb. 3 saying LSU student protesters organizing against President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration confirmed "the conservative caricature of the president's critics as a legion of liberal loons." LSU student newspaper The Reveille responded, writing that the editorial "is not only an insult to college students and college activism, but it also involves the degradation of a credible news organization to hurling schoolyard insults toward a legitimate protest — the journalistic equivalent of yelling at kids to get off its lawn."