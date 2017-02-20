Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down 

The Trombone Shorty Foundation,

founded by Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews, has matched every donation up to $50,000 to the Greater New Orleans Foundation's (GNOF) Helping Our Neighbors: Tornado Relief Fund. GNOF awarded $100,000 in emergency grants to 13 organizations working in New Orleans East following February's devastating tornado.

Bobby Rush won his first Grammy Award for 2016's Porcupine Meat, which earned the Best Traditional Blues Album award at the 59th annual ceremony. The Louisiana native's album was produced by Loyola University's Scott Billington, with horn arrangements by assistant professor Jeff Albert.

The Louisiana Family Forum presented a family advocate award to state Rep. Kenny Havard, R-Jackson, who in 2016 infamously proposed an amendment to prohibit strippers over 28 years old and over 160 pounds. According to The Advocate, Havard received the award Feb. 14 and joked "I learned my lesson" as the organization's Gene Mills said he appreciated Havard's sense of humor.