Thumbs Up/Thumsb Down 

Patricia Boyett, director of the Women's Resource Center at Loyola University, received the 2016 Eudora Welty Prize for the book Right to Revolt: The Crusade for Racial Justice in Mississippi's Central Piney Woods. The prize is awarded by Mississippi University for Women and the University Press of Mississippi.

Donna Dees and Susan Willis, directors of the documentary Five Awake, received the Jury Prize for Louisiana Feature at the 2016 New Orleans Film Festival. The film follows the work of five advocates for survivors of domestic violence who lobbied the Louisiana Legislature to enact stronger anti-domestic violence laws last year. The filmmakers received a $10,000 camera package sponsored by Panavision and Final Draft 9.

Elaine Davis and Dr. Pramela Ganji were sentenced to 96 months and 72 months in prison, respectively, by U.S. District Judge Kurt Engelhardt Oct. 19 for their roles in a $34 million Medicare fraud scheme. Davis and Ganji pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges stemming from a scheme at Christian Home Health Care, which Davis owned and where Ganji served as medical director. The two admitted using elderly and disabled Medicare patients to collect insurance payments for "home care" that wasn't provided.