After more than 40 years in business, the beloved Lakeview Italian restaurant Tony Angello's (6262 Fleur de Lis Drive, 504-488-0888) will close Dec. 24. The Lakeview Creole-Italian mainstay opened in 1972 and is best known for the multi-course "feed me, Mr. Tony" menu, featuring tasting portions of many popular dishes.

Rumors that the restaurant would close have been circling since proprietor Anthony "Tony" Angello died last year. He was 88.