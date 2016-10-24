Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 24, 2016 Music » Music Special Issue

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tool headlines Saturday at Voodoo 2016 

By

9:30 P.M. // Saturday // Altar Stage

Though it's headlining Saturday at Voodoo Music + Arts Exper-ience, progressive rock and metal stalwart Tool keeps its fans in a state of denial — steadily denying rumors of a forthcoming album for a decade since its last release, 10,000 Days. Vocalist Maynard James Keenan has been accustomed to keeping them at bay for more than 15 years, often spending time on side projects. He tweeted quash talk of a new album in July, but bassist Justin Chancellor stirred the rumors of a double album in September. Fans hungry for new material now may have to settle for Keenan's biography, A Perfect Union of Contrary Things, due out Nov. 8. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Keenan talks about the band's early days, when he gave a Tool rehearsal demo tape to Johnny Depp while working on the set of a music video for Tom Petty's "Into the Great Wide Open," and working with guitarist Tom Morello before the founding of Rage Against the Machine. Tool emerged during the rise of alternative metal, and though Kennan is a bit of a Rennaissance man and dabbled with other projects (including Puscifer, which performs Sunday at 4:30 p.m. on the Pepsi Stage), Tool's unique sound consistently has been marked by its brooding and surging guitar work and unconventional rhythms.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Tool, 2016 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

More Music Special Issue »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

Latest in Music Special Issue

More by Will Coviello

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    The Head and the Heart, Declan McKenna @ The Civic Theatre
    510 O'Keefe Ave. http://www.civicnola.com

    • Wed., Oct. 26, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    The Jayhawks, Folk Uke @ Tipitina's
    501 Napoleon Ave. http://www.tipitinas.com

    • Fri., Oct. 28, 10 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    DJ ?uestlove @ Tipitina's
    501 Napoleon Ave. http://www.tipitinas.com

    • Fri., Oct. 28, 1 a.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Halloween Cover Band Show feat. bands covering The Get Up Kids, Linkin Park, Alice Cooper, King Crimson, The Offspring @ New Orleans Community Printshop & Darkroom
    1201 Mazant St. http://www.nolacommunityprintshop.org

    • Sat., Oct. 29, 8 p.m.
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation