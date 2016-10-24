Tool headlines Saturday at Voodoo 2016 

Though it's headlining Saturday at Voodoo Music + Arts Exper-ience, progressive rock and metal stalwart Tool keeps its fans in a state of denial — steadily denying rumors of a forthcoming album for a decade since its last release, 10,000 Days. Vocalist Maynard James Keenan has been accustomed to keeping them at bay for more than 15 years, often spending time on side projects. He tweeted quash talk of a new album in July, but bassist Justin Chancellor stirred the rumors of a double album in September. Fans hungry for new material now may have to settle for Keenan's biography, A Perfect Union of Contrary Things, due out Nov. 8. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Keenan talks about the band's early days, when he gave a Tool rehearsal demo tape to Johnny Depp while working on the set of a music video for Tom Petty's "Into the Great Wide Open," and working with guitarist Tom Morello before the founding of Rage Against the Machine. Tool emerged during the rise of alternative metal, and though Kennan is a bit of a Rennaissance man and dabbled with other projects (including Puscifer, which performs Sunday at 4:30 p.m. on the Pepsi Stage), Tool's unique sound consistently has been marked by its brooding and surging guitar work and unconventional rhythms.