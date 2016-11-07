Toys and games to keep kids entertained on the road 

Whether traveling by plane, train or automobile, family transit can place a lot of pressure on parents. For Little Pnuts owner Melissa Pia Bossola Beese, flying internationally was a struggle if her little ones weren't engaged in an activity. So she designed a toy-filled travel box that would fit on an airplane's tray table, giving kids a play area.

"It's all about the experience," Beese says. "You are giving them something that they are responsible for."

Age-appropriate activities that kids can do on their own make the trip easier on every family member and are available in stores citywide. Here are just a few options.