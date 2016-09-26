Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

September 26, 2016 Events » New Orleans Event Previews

Treme musicians fill Treme Fall Festival 

The festival is Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Treme Fall Festival

• Sept. 30-Oct. 2

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. Sunday

1100 block of Henriette Delille St.

www.tremefest.com

The festival honors drummer Benny Jones Sr., and a performance by the Treme All-Stars includes several musicians who lived in Treme, including Kermit Ruffins (pictured), James Andrews, Shannon Powell and others. Also performing Saturday are Little Freddie King, Tank & the Bangas, Glen David Andrews, TBC Brass Band, Doreen Ketchens, Zulu Connection African Drumming and Stilt Walkers, Casa Samba and others. On Sunday, a jazz Mass marks the 175th anniversary of St. Augustine Catholic Church, followed by a reception. The festival is organized by the Historic Faubourg Treme Association to raise money for repairs to St. Augustine Catholic Church. There is a festival patron party at 6 p.m. Friday at the George & Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center. Call (504) 500-1903 for information.

Tags: , , ,

