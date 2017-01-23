Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

January 23, 2017 Music » Music Previews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tunesfest brings Midriff, Sharks’ Teeth, Sexy Dex and others to the block party 

The local fest comes out of the backyard and into the street

By
click to enlarge music_rec-1.jpg

Photo by Katie Sikora

Tunesfest 2017

• Jan. 29

• 5 p.m. Sunday

• Tchoupitoulas Street at Andrew Higgins Drive

Several years ago, struggling to book regular gigs, Kenny Watson and his band Midriff (pictured) decided to take matters into their own hands. A string of successful backyard concerts later, the creative self-promotion has manifested into a bona fide Doobie Brothers street assault and potential six-cylinder fundraising engine. Tunesfest partnered early on with national brewing magnates Lagunitas Brewing Company, New Belgium Brewing Company and Terrapin Beer Company, as well as Gulf Coast music supporter Cathead Vodka. This year, for its coming-out party, the festival picks up its most influential association yet: The Link Stryjewski Foundation, which paved the way for a new downtown locale (outside Cochon/Butcher) and charitable outlet (the Foundation's ongoing support for the Youth Empowerment Project, among other community nonprofits). Joining Midriff are Freret Street frequenters Sharks' Teeth and Sexy Dex and the Fresh alongside Tunesfest regular Owen Legendre. Denton, Texas' Pearl Earl plays honored guest, while Rik Slave's Space serves as house band. (Food and nonalcoholic beverage vendors include Piece of Meat, Le Tete Offense, ZTGdish, Congregation Coffee and Big Easy Bucha.) Admission $10.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Music Previews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

Latest in Music Previews

More by Noah Bonaparte Pais

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Atmosphere, Brother Ali, Dem Atlas, Plain Ole Bill, Last Word @ Republic New Orleans
    828 S. Peters St. http://www.republicnola.com

    • Tue., Jan. 24, 7 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Unknown Hinson, Scott H. Biram, The Unnaturals, The Rotten Cores @ Siberia
    2227 St. Claude Ave. http://www.siberianola.com

    • Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Big Freedia's Birthday Carnival feat. Tank & the Bangas, Quickie Mart, Rusty Lazer, Ms. Tee, Sexual Thunder!, Alfred Banks, 504 Detroit, DJ Little Man @ Blue Nile
    532 Frenchmen St. http://www.bluenilelive.com

    • Fri., Jan. 27, 9:30 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Marching Church, Bernardino Femminielli, Boyish Charm @ Siberia
    2227 St. Claude Ave. http://www.siberianola.com

    • Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m.
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation