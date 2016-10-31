Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 31, 2016

UNO faculty and students celebrate Monday Nights book release 

Short fiction from UNO’s Creative Writing Workshop

By
click to enlarge events_listings-161101-1.jpg

Monday Nights: Stories From the Creative Writing Workshop at the University of New Orleans release party

• Nov. 3

• 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursday

• Garden District Book Shop, 2727 Prytania St., (504) 895-2266; www.gardendistrictbookshop.com

The Creative Writing Workshop at the University of New Orleans is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the publication of Monday Nights: Stories from the Creative Writing Workshop at the University of New Orleans (UNO Press). University professors built the graduate program from a single creative writing class, and its Monday night course is an enduring feature — usually followed by hours of further discussion and camaraderie at Parkview Tavern. The volume includes short stories and book chapters from graduates of the program and faculty. Longtime workshop professors Rick Barton, a former contributor to Gambit, and Joanna Leake (pictured together) edited the book. It includes work by them, as well as current and former professors Amanda Boyden (Pretty Little Dirty), Joseph Boyden (Born with a Tooth), Barb Johnson (More of This World or Maybe Another), James Knudsen (Just Friends) and M.O. Walsh (My Sunshine Away). There also are stories by novelist Skip Horack (The Other Joseph, The Eden Hunter), Denise Lewis Patrick (No Ordinary Sound), Maurice Carlos Ruffin, whose work has appeared in Kenyon Review, Callaloo and the Iowa Review, John Tait, who has been published in Prarie Schooner and TriQuarterly, crime novelist Bill Loehfelm and Gambit Special Sections Editor Missy Wilkinson, author of the novel Destroying Angel.

