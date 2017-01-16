“We are on the move”: inauguration day protests in New Orleans 

Louisiana recorded 1,178,638 million votes for Donald Trump. Only 24,292 came from New Orleans, where Hillary Clinton had nearly 134,000 votes. One voting precinct didn't receive any Trump votes.

So it's no surprise the reaction against his incoming administration has inspired action across the city. In the days following the election, the state's civil rights, health, criminal justice and human rights groups warned of potentially drastic scenarios under a Trump regime, while hundreds of people — mostly young people of color and students — organized protests in New Orleans over several nights. The protests were borne of a growing movement in New Orleans questioning the power structures of the city, state and country as well as who benefits from them. Protesters weren't mourning a loss but participating in a call to action.

Two citywide marches, under the umbrella of March for Louisiana (www.marchforla.org), will take to the streets of New Orleans on inauguration day as a broad coalition of social justice organizations stand firmly against the agenda of Trump's incoming administration.

"The March for Louisiana envisions a state and a country in which all humans are empowered," its mission statement reads. "Our goal is to galvanize an intersectional resistance to the new administration to show that, although we are all passionate about different issues, none of us stand for what the president-elect represents. We support the resistance movements across the state that reflect Louisiana's varied and intersecting identities."

The Next Right Thing march parades through the Marigny and French Quarter, while an Anti-Trump Inauguration Rally and March meets at City Hall and parades through the CBD. Organizer Malcolm Suber expects expects roughly 10,000 people to join the march. March for Louisiana events include a Women's March and a Millennials March for Revolution Jan. 21. The organization encourages a nationwide strike — no work, no school, no shopping — on Jan 20.

The Next Right Thing

10:30 a.m., Congo Square

The Next Right Thing — a march of "satire and dissent" — meets at Congo Square in Armstrong Park at 9 a.m., assembles at 10:30 a.m., marches at 11 a.m. toward the Mississippi River Moonwalk and marches toward Frenchmen Street at 1 p.m. There, an "inaugural ball" will be held at clubs along Frenchmen Street. A children's parade starts at 3 p.m. The event ends at Check Point Charlie at 6 p.m. The children's parade encourages costumes, signs, decorated wagons and floats. Families can meet at Washington Square Park for a picnic before the children's parade.

J20 NOLA: Anti-Trump Inauguration Rally and March

3 p.m., City Hall

As the removal of four Confederate-era monuments loomed, Take 'Em Down NOLA — with organizers Angela Kinlaw, Michael "Quess" Moore and Malcolm Suber, among others — spearheaded a campaign to remove all monuments to the Confederacy and white supremacy with a three-pronged demand to the city: remove all symbols and monuments to white supremacy, deliver a timeline for their removal, and begin a community-driven process for removing them and choosing their replacements.

Over the last few years, the group, along with Stand With Dignity and Black Youth Project 100, has emerged as a vocal, engaged and omnipresent force against police brutality, jail expansion and oppression through its citywide events and inside the New Orleans City Council Chambers. On Jan. 20, Take 'Em Down NOLA and the New Orleans Workers Group lead a "counter-inauguration of the Trump regime" to instead "inaugurate unity, and start the resistance." The rally and march begins at Duncan Plaza outside City Hall at 3 p.m. and proceeds down Loyola Avenue to Canal Street, to Magazine Street toward Poydras Street, and returns to City Hall.

Suber says the march and rally will galvanize the area's "socially concerned organizations and individuals who are concerned about the threats of the Trump administration to nullify a lot of the accomplishments of the civil rights and human rights campaigns." The coalition of organizations — representing immigrant rights, abortion rights, seniors threatened by potential Social Security cuts, and other groups — "unites all of those forces," Suber told Gambit, "and sends a message to the Trump administration that we will not go down without a fight."

"We are on the move."