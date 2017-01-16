What’s in store: Brow Design by Dina 

The eyebrow makeup trend Called microblading got its start in Asia and has steadily gained popularity in Europe and the U.S., says Dina Bassman, owner of Brow Design by Dina (541 Julia St., 504-909-4696; www.browdesignbydina.com). The technique uses a very thin blade to cut hairline strokes in the skin along the eyebrow, then adds pigment to mimic a thicker brow.

"This is a perfect technique for people with thin hair or no hair because it looks so natural," Bassman says. She uses premium products and her background in art to create the best eyebrows for each client's face.

"I do believe that every single person has their own perfect eyebrow," Bassman says. "Every face is different and so every face has its own eyebrow."

After practicing art for many years, Bassman's habit of doodling different face shapes and designs — many examples of which can be found on her company's Instagram account — helps with her work.

"You need artistic skills to be able to know the face of the client, probably better than they do," she says. "Once a real artist sees your face, he already knows exactly what would make it look the best." This skill proves handy in dealing with customers who aren't sure what eyebrow shape they want ­— and those who think they want a parti- cular design but don't realize it may not be the best look for them.

"I can't do to other people what I wouldn't do to myself," Bassman says, adding that she feels compelled to suggest alternatives if she believes a customer's desired look isn't right for them, or if their skin is not conducive to the procedure.

"Microblading does not work on every type of skin," she says. "There are some that are better candidates for it than others." How long the results last depends on factors including the thickness and oil levels of a person's skin, how much they sweat and how humidity affects them.

Different customers want different things, and Bassman uses her artistic eye to weigh unique factors and shapes when creating each individual look.

"Some people come in for a very natural look, but some women will come in and they want certain trends, like ombre eyebrows," she says. "They'll say, 'I want to look like a Kardashian.' [Others say] when they wake up, they want to look like they already have makeup on." Regardless of the request, Bassman says her eight years of experience help her apply microblading that looks like real hair.

"I spend a lot of time trying to make clients feel pretty and confident again, and I use [high-quality] products to create the perfect shape," she says. "I do believe that I create art."