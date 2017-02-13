What's in store: Chronos 

Chronos (3200 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie, 504-267-4549; www.chronosbhw.com) is locally owned and operated by Drs. Mace Scott and Miguel Aguilera. Scott and Aguilera are daily fixtures at Chronos, as is Dr. Shannon Pickens, a cosmetic dermatologist. All three share the philosophy that mental and physical health require a multi-tiered approach focused on improving well-being through exercise and proper nutrition.

Chronos opened in Metairie in 2013. Scott, an ER physician, noticed that many of the patients he treated could have avoided a trip to the hospital if preventive measures had been taken. This, and personally noticing the effects of aging on his own body, motivated him to create a place that addressed these issues.

"We want to help people have a better quality of life," Scott says. "Our goal is to help improve your life, improve your health and improve your overall well-being." Chronos incorporates a medical spa, a day spa and a fitness facility all under one roof. Chronos' mission is to help clients look better, feel healthier and be happier through preventive care.

Mace challenges the belief that having less energy and becoming softer around the middle is a natural part of the aging process. He and his team offer services that minimize the physical effects of aging, such as hormone replacement therapy (HRT), a medical procedure that treats hormone deficiencies associated with perimenopause and post menopause in women and andropause in men. As men and women age, their hormones often have unexpected effects on their moods, energy levels, libidos and bodies. HRT rebalances hormones that were once abundant in youth and can help enhance quality of life.

Chronos also offers a range of cosmetic non-surgical treatments. Fillers like Botox, Restylane and Dysport are available, as well as body sculpting services like Cool Sculpting and BodyFX, non-invasive treatments that can help reduce fatty deposits in problem spots like the thighs, chin and stomach area, with no down time. Chronos also offers state-of-the-art facials like intense pulsed light (IPL) photofacials, Ultherapy, Forma and Fractora treatments, microneedling and HydraFacials, in addition to other spa services such as massages, manicures and pedicures.

Chronos recently launched its EMPower fitness series. EMPower helps participants build up their endurance and strength through a rigorous 60-minute workout that incorporates boxing and interval training while also building core strength. Chronos' fitness center is open daily, and offers boot camp, spinning and yoga classes, as well as one-on-one personal training and individualized workout plans.