February 13, 2017 Food & Drink » Wine of the Week

Wine of the week: 2012 WillaKenzie Estate Gisele Pinot Noir 

click to enlarge willakenzie.jpg

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Retail $26-$27

WillaKenzie's Oregon wines are all about the soils, which were named for Oregon's two major rivers, the Willamette and McKenzie. Each of the estate's seven vineyards has a different terroir based on the soil type, climate, elevation and other factors. Grape clone selections also play a role in the wine's flavor, and the varying pinot noir clones, many derived from Burgundian strains, were developed to prevent disease and promote earlier ripening and smaller berries. Fruit for this wine was sourced from Yamhill-Carlton and Dundee Hills. Following harvest, the grapes went through cold-soak maceration, fermented for 20 days in stainless steel tanks and matured in French oak barrels. In the glass, the wine offers aromas of cherry and hints of vanilla and baking spices. On the palate, taste black raspberry, cranberry, earth notes and silky tannins. Aerate for 15 minutes before serving. Drink it with charcuterie, cheeses, grilled vegetables, seared tuna or salmon, roasted rosemary chicken and lamb ribs. Buy it at: The Wine Seller and Brady's Wine Warehouse. Drink it at: Tujague's and Conola Grill & Sushi.

Speaking of 2012 WillaKenzie Estate Gisele Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon

