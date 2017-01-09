Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

January 09, 2017 Food & Drink » Wine of the Week

Wine of the week: 2013 Irony Pinot Noir Small Lot Reserve 

Monterey, California

Retail $11-$17

This award-winning pinot noir from the family-owned Irony winery in Monterey, California (American Viticultural Area) is made from fruit sourced from a trio of the region's best appellations: Santa Lucia Highlands, Arroyo Seco and San Bernabe. The regions vary in climate, soils, grape clones and rootstock, which adds complexity to the blend. Grapes were crushed in small stainless steel fermenters and cold-soaked for three days. The tanks were warmed and various yeasts added to begin fermentation. A portion of the wine was gently pressed and aged in a combination of French and American oak barrels for six months. In the glass, the wine offers aromas of bright cherry, herbs and earthy undertones. On the palate, taste ripe red berries, rhubarb, tea, plum, black cherry and supple tannins. Open 15 minutes before serving. Drink it with grilled salmon, herb-roasted chicken, duck confit, mushroom risotto and prime rib. Buy it at: Balestra's, Saia's Super Meat Market, Acquistapace's, most Rouses and Winn-Dixie locations and Langenstein's and Canseco's in Metairie. Drink it at: Silk Road and Claire's Pour House.

