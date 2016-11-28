Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

November 28, 2016 Food & Drink » Wine of the Week

Wine of the week: 2014 Angelin Langhe Nebbiolo 

Piedmont, Italy

Retail $20

The house of Angelo Negro planted its first vineyards in northern Italy's Piedmont region in 1670. The Langhe region of Piedmont produces world-class barolo and barbaresco wines from nebbiolo, a grape that reaches its best expression there. The early-ripening fruit is sensitive to soil conditions and temperature swings, but everything was perfect for Angelin in 2014. The winery placed 20 percent of the fruit into oak casks and the rest in stainless steel tanks. The wine offers aromas of blackberry, cassis and black currant and has earthy touches and a rustic character. On the palate, taste chewy tannins, oak notes and marked acidity. Open 15 minutes before serving. Drink it with rack of lamb, roast duck, wild mushrooms, veal and firm cheeses. Buy it at: Pearl Wine Co. Drink it at: Cochon, Sylvain, Marcello's Restaurant and Wine Bar on St. Charles Avenue and Lilette.

