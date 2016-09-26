Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

September 26, 2016 Food & Drink » Wine of the Week

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Wine of the week: 2014 El Pajaro Rojo Mencia 

By
click to enlarge wineofweek-1.tiff_copy.jpg

Bierzo, Spain

Retail $14-$17

Located in the Castilla y Leon region of the central Iberian Plateau, Bierzo and neighboring sub-regions Ribera del Duero, Toro and Rueda, produce some of Spain's most distinctive wines. The tempranillo grape rules all of Castilla y Leon's red wine-dominated subregions except Bierzo, where the mencia grape reigns supreme. With Bierzo's proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, it experiences mild temperatures during the growing season, and mostly clay soils with high slate and granite content help develop wines with distinctive minerality. Bodega Losada Vinos de Finca produced this wine with fruit from 30- to 40-year-old sustainably farmed vineyards. Following a light pressing, the wine spent four months on its lees in stainless steel tanks, followed by six months of secondary fermentation in new oak barrels. In the glass, it offers aromas of dark berries, cherries, pepper and a hint of allspice. On the palate, taste red and dark fruit, earth notes, herbs, spice, stony minerality, fresh acidity and chewy tannins. Decant 20 minutes before serving. Drink it with tacos, pork, venison, duck, grilled meats, beef dishes, cheeses and pizza. Buy it at: Brady's Wine Warehouse and Acquistapace's Covington Supermarket.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

More Wine of the Week »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars

Latest in Wine of the Week

More by Brenda Maitland

Readers also liked…

Readers' Favorites

More »

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Addy Najera @ Mudlark Theatre
    1200 Port St.

    • Fri., Sept. 30

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation