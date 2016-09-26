Wine of the week: 2014 El Pajaro Rojo Mencia 

Bierzo, Spain

Retail $14-$17

Located in the Castilla y Leon region of the central Iberian Plateau, Bierzo and neighboring sub-regions Ribera del Duero, Toro and Rueda, produce some of Spain's most distinctive wines. The tempranillo grape rules all of Castilla y Leon's red wine-dominated subregions except Bierzo, where the mencia grape reigns supreme. With Bierzo's proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, it experiences mild temperatures during the growing season, and mostly clay soils with high slate and granite content help develop wines with distinctive minerality. Bodega Losada Vinos de Finca produced this wine with fruit from 30- to 40-year-old sustainably farmed vineyards. Following a light pressing, the wine spent four months on its lees in stainless steel tanks, followed by six months of secondary fermentation in new oak barrels. In the glass, it offers aromas of dark berries, cherries, pepper and a hint of allspice. On the palate, taste red and dark fruit, earth notes, herbs, spice, stony minerality, fresh acidity and chewy tannins. Decant 20 minutes before serving. Drink it with tacos, pork, venison, duck, grilled meats, beef dishes, cheeses and pizza. Buy it at: Brady's Wine Warehouse and Acquistapace's Covington Supermarket.